Yasmani Grandal -- with a slugging percentage of .171 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Grandal is hitting .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.

In 52 of 102 games this year (51.0%) Grandal has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (18.6%).

Looking at the 102 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (7.8%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 23 games this year (22.5%), Grandal has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 24.5% of his games this season (25 of 102), he has scored, and in five of those games (4.9%) he has scored more than once.

Home Away 45 GP 55 .227 AVG .242 .295 OBP .321 .326 SLG .360 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 9 RBI 23 31/11 K/BB 52/21 0 SB 0

