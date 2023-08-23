Yan Gomes vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on August 23 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .270 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 15 walks.
- Gomes has reached base via a hit in 54 games this year (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in eight games this season (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Gomes has driven home a run in 32 games this season (37.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 29 games this year (34.1%), including five multi-run games (5.9%).
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.273
|AVG
|.266
|.312
|OBP
|.311
|.427
|SLG
|.439
|12
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|22
|32/8
|K/BB
|32/7
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Skubal (3-2) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.76 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.76 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
