As they try to secure the series sweep, Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (71-55) will clash with the Chicago White Sox (49-77) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, August 23. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are listed as +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Mariners (-225). Seattle is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +110 odds). The over/under for the game is listed at 9.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (10-8, 3.23 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (5-11, 5.12 ERA)

White Sox vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 82 times this season and won 47, or 57.3%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Mariners have a 10-2 record (winning 83.3% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 85 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (32.9%) in those contests.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-7.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Luis Robert 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+125) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+250)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

