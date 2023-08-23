J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will meet Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +170. A 9.5-run over/under is listed for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

White Sox vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -210 +170 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 1-7 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The White Sox's previous 10 games have not had a spread set by bookmakers. Chicago and its opponent have topped the over/under in five games in a row, with the average total set by sportsbooks being 10.5.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have come away with 28 wins in the 85 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 2-2 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 57 of its 125 games with a total this season.

The White Sox have an against the spread record of 7-6-0 in 13 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-35 24-42 20-28 29-48 36-58 13-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.