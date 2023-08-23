Wednesday's game between the Seattle Mariners (71-55) and the Chicago White Sox (49-77) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Mariners securing the victory. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on August 23.

The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (10-8) versus the White Sox and Michael Kopech (5-11).

White Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-7.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 7-3-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have been victorious in 28, or 32.9%, of the 85 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (519 total), Chicago is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.82) in the majors this season.

