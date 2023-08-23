White Sox vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 23
Wednesday's game between the Seattle Mariners (71-55) and the Chicago White Sox (49-77) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Mariners securing the victory. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on August 23.
The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (10-8) versus the White Sox and Michael Kopech (5-11).
White Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
White Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Mariners 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-7.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 7-3-0 in its last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.
- The White Sox have been victorious in 28, or 32.9%, of the 85 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Chicago has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.1 runs per game (519 total), Chicago is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.82) in the majors this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 18
|@ Rockies
|L 14-1
|Michael Kopech vs Peter Lambert
|August 19
|@ Rockies
|L 11-5
|Jesse Scholtens vs Kyle Freeland
|August 20
|@ Rockies
|W 10-5
|Dylan Cease vs Chris Flexen
|August 21
|Mariners
|L 14-2
|Touki Toussaint vs Luis Castillo
|August 22
|Mariners
|L 6-3
|Mike Clevinger vs Bryan Woo
|August 23
|Mariners
|-
|Michael Kopech vs George Kirby
|August 24
|Athletics
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Ken Waldichuk
|August 25
|Athletics
|-
|Dylan Cease vs JP Sears
|August 26
|Athletics
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Paul Blackburn
|August 27
|Athletics
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Paul Blackburn
|August 28
|@ Orioles
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Grayson Rodriguez
