How to Watch the Tigers vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 23
Nico Hoerner will lead the Chicago Cubs into a matchup with Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Cubs Player Props
|Tigers vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Cubs Odds
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers average one home run per game to rank 23rd in MLB play with 129 total home runs.
- Detroit has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.381).
- The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a .236 batting average.
- Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (504 total, four per game).
- The Tigers rank 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .301.
- The Tigers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in the majors.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- Detroit's 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.268).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tarik Skubal (3-2 with a 3.76 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Skubal has one quality start this season.
- Skubal will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 4.8 frames per outing.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/18/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-1
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Xzavion Curry
|8/19/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Tanner Bibee
|8/20/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-1
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Logan Allen
|8/21/2023
|Cubs
|L 7-6
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Javier Assad
|8/22/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-6
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Drew Smyly
|8/23/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Jameson Taillon
|8/25/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Framber Valdez
|8/26/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Hunter Brown
|8/27/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Cristian Javier
|8/28/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Luis Severino
|8/29/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.