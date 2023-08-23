Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers meet Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

The Cubs are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Tigers (-120). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -120 +100 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored just once and won that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have put together a 12-8 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).

Detroit has gone 9-8 (winning 52.9% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The Tigers have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 126 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Detroit, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-60-4).

The Tigers have a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-34 31-34 24-29 34-38 47-48 11-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.