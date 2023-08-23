On Wednesday, Riley Greene (.300 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is batting .299 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks.

Greene has picked up a hit in 67 of 90 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.

Looking at the 90 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (12.2%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.9% of his games this year, Greene has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (5.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 42 times this year (46.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 48 .333 AVG .267 .385 OBP .335 .509 SLG .433 17 XBH 16 5 HR 6 14 RBI 19 51/14 K/BB 54/18 3 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings