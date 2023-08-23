On Wednesday, Nico Hoerner (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Chicago Cubs face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner has an OPS of .735, fueled by an OBP of .339 and a team-best slugging percentage of .396 this season.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 106th in the league in slugging.
  • Hoerner has gotten a hit in 85 of 116 games this season (73.3%), including 39 multi-hit games (33.6%).
  • Looking at the 116 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (7.8%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Hoerner has driven home a run in 36 games this season (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • He has scored in 52 games this season (44.8%), including 15 multi-run games (12.9%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 54
.301 AVG .254
.367 OBP .306
.429 SLG .360
19 XBH 16
6 HR 3
36 RBI 24
35/21 K/BB 37/15
18 SB 12

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 147 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • The Tigers will send Skubal (3-2) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.76 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put together a 3.76 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
