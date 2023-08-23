Nico Hoerner vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Nico Hoerner (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Chicago Cubs face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Tigers.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .735, fueled by an OBP of .339 and a team-best slugging percentage of .396 this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 106th in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner has gotten a hit in 85 of 116 games this season (73.3%), including 39 multi-hit games (33.6%).
- Looking at the 116 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (7.8%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Hoerner has driven home a run in 36 games this season (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 52 games this season (44.8%), including 15 multi-run games (12.9%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|54
|.301
|AVG
|.254
|.367
|OBP
|.306
|.429
|SLG
|.360
|19
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|24
|35/21
|K/BB
|37/15
|18
|SB
|12
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 147 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Tigers will send Skubal (3-2) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.76 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 3.76 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
