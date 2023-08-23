Kerry Carpenter vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter and his .917 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with two RBI against the Cubs.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Cubs Player Props
|Tigers vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .288 with 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 24 walks.
- Carpenter enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333 with three homers.
- Carpenter has gotten a hit in 52 of 83 games this season (62.7%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (27.7%).
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (20.5%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (36.1%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those contests (16.9%).
- He has scored a run in 32 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|43
|.368
|AVG
|.214
|.423
|OBP
|.290
|.551
|SLG
|.531
|14
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|14
|19
|RBI
|31
|29/11
|K/BB
|40/13
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Taillon (7-8) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 7-8 with a 5.56 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.56, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .274 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.