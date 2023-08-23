Eloy Jiménez vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .274 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
- Jimenez has gotten a hit in 63 of 86 games this season (73.3%), including 21 multi-hit games (24.4%).
- He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (40.7%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (15.1%).
- In 33 games this season (38.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.299
|AVG
|.247
|.339
|OBP
|.295
|.443
|SLG
|.455
|13
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|24
|35/11
|K/BB
|37/11
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby (10-8) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.23 ERA in 150 2/3 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.23), first in WHIP (1.015), and 42nd in K/9 (7.9).
