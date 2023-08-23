The Detroit Tigers (58-68) and Chicago Cubs (65-60) square off on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET at Comerica Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (3-2) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (7-8) will take the ball for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 5.56 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

In 22 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 5.56 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .274 to opposing hitters.

Taillon is trying to collect his sixth quality start of the year in this game.

Taillon has pitched five or more innings in a game 15 times this year heading into this outing.

In two of his 22 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

Skubal (3-2) will take the mound for the Tigers, his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.76, a 6.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.070 in eight games this season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Skubal will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

In eight appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

