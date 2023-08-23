When the Detroit Tigers (58-68) and Chicago Cubs (65-60) square of in the series rubber match at Comerica Park on Wednesday, August 23, Tarik Skubal will get the call for the Tigers, while the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon to the hill. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET.

The Tigers have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cubs (+100). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (3-2, 3.76 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (7-8, 5.56 ERA)

Cubs vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 12, or 60%, of those games.

The Tigers have a record of 9-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (52.9% winning percentage).

Detroit has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Tigers have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time, a game they won.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Cubs have come away with 25 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cubs have won 19 of 41 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+250) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+230) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+225)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd

