Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will play Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

Cubs vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 154 homers this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Fueled by 373 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 11th in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 630 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Cubs rank 19th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Chicago has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.27) in the majors this season.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.290 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jameson Taillon (7-8) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Taillon has made 15 starts of five or more innings in 22 chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Royals L 4-3 Home Jameson Taillon Cole Ragans 8/19/2023 Royals W 6-4 Home Justin Steele Brady Singer 8/20/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Jordan Lyles 8/21/2023 Tigers W 7-6 Away Javier Assad Alex Faedo 8/22/2023 Tigers L 8-6 Away Drew Smyly Reese Olson 8/23/2023 Tigers - Away Jameson Taillon Tarik Skubal 8/24/2023 Pirates - Away Justin Steele Mitch Keller 8/25/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Hendricks Osvaldo Bido 8/26/2023 Pirates - Away Javier Assad Bailey Falter 8/27/2023 Pirates - Away Drew Smyly Johan Oviedo 8/28/2023 Brewers - Home Jameson Taillon Wade Miley

