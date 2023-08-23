Wednesday's game features the Chicago Cubs (65-60) and the Detroit Tigers (58-68) squaring off at Comerica Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-3 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on August 23.

The probable pitchers are Tarik Skubal (3-2) for the Tigers and Jameson Taillon (7-8) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 2-1.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have come away with 25 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 19-22 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging five runs per game (630 total).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.27 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

