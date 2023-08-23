Cody Bellinger vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Cody Bellinger (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Tigers Player Props
|Cubs vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago with 114 hits and an OBP of .369 this season.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Bellinger has gotten a hit in 70 of 94 games this season (74.5%), with more than one hit on 33 occasions (35.1%).
- He has gone deep in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Bellinger has had an RBI in 42 games this season (44.7%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 57.4% of his games this year (54 of 94), he has scored, and in 17 of those games (18.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|44
|.326
|AVG
|.315
|.373
|OBP
|.364
|.583
|SLG
|.524
|26
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|27
|31/15
|K/BB
|31/14
|11
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Skubal (3-2) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.76 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 3.76 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.