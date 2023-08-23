On Wednesday, Cody Bellinger (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago with 114 hits and an OBP of .369 this season.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Bellinger has gotten a hit in 70 of 94 games this season (74.5%), with more than one hit on 33 occasions (35.1%).

He has gone deep in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Bellinger has had an RBI in 42 games this season (44.7%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 57.4% of his games this year (54 of 94), he has scored, and in 17 of those games (18.1%) he has scored more than once.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 44 .326 AVG .315 .373 OBP .364 .583 SLG .524 26 XBH 16 11 HR 9 38 RBI 27 31/15 K/BB 31/14 11 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings