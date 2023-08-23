Christopher Morel vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Christopher Morel (.146 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 165 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Tigers Player Props
|Cubs vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .243 with 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 59.3% of his 81 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 23.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Morel has had an RBI in 36 games this year (44.4%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (18.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 40 of 81 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|.245
|AVG
|.241
|.293
|OBP
|.329
|.477
|SLG
|.497
|16
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|23
|58/11
|K/BB
|51/17
|3
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 147 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Skubal (3-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.76 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.76, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.