Andrew Vaughn vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Andrew Vaughn (hitting .308 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .256 with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 69.6% of his 115 games this season, Vaughn has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- In 13.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 37.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 47 of 115 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|59
|.269
|AVG
|.243
|.336
|OBP
|.302
|.476
|SLG
|.389
|21
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|5
|33
|RBI
|31
|39/15
|K/BB
|60/16
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.71 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby (10-8) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 25th start of the season. He has a 3.23 ERA in 150 2/3 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.23), first in WHIP (1.015), and 42nd in K/9 (7.9) among pitchers who qualify.
