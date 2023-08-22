The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.212 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .270 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 15 walks.

Gomes has picked up a hit in 63.5% of his 85 games this season, with multiple hits in 18.8% of those games.

He has gone deep in eight games this season (9.4%), homering in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Gomes has had an RBI in 32 games this year (37.6%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34.1% of his games this season (29 of 85), with two or more runs five times (5.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .273 AVG .266 .312 OBP .311 .427 SLG .439 12 XBH 14 4 HR 5 22 RBI 22 32/8 K/BB 32/7 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings