White Sox vs. Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 22
The Seattle Mariners (70-55) take a seven-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the Chicago White Sox (49-76) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
The Mariners will call on Bryan Woo (1-3) versus the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (5-5).
White Sox vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (1-3, 4.75 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (5-5, 3.26 ERA)
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger
- Clevinger (5-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 17th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 3.26 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings during 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .234 to opposing batters.
- Clevinger is seeking his third straight quality start.
- Clevinger will try to build upon a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per appearance).
- In six of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo
- The Mariners will hand the ball to Woo (1-3) for his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, Aug. 4, when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs.
- The 23-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with a 4.75 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .242.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- In 11 starts, Woo has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.
- He has made 11 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Bryan Woo vs. White Sox
- The White Sox have scored 516 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They have 1014 hits, 21st in baseball, with 135 home runs (21st in the league).
- The right-hander has faced the White Sox one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-20 with two home runs and two RBI in 5 2/3 innings.
