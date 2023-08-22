You can find player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Luis Robert and others on the Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox heading into their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

White Sox vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Robert Stats

Robert has 30 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs, 26 walks and 67 RBI (121 total hits). He's also swiped 16 bases.

He's slashing .268/.323/.559 on the season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Aug. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 20 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Rockies Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 109 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 31 walks and 63 RBI.

He has a .253/.317/.430 slash line on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rockies Aug. 20 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 at Rockies Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 18 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 at Cubs Aug. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 143 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 38 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen 33 bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.336/.462 so far this season.

Rodriguez has recorded a base hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .462 with six doubles, three home runs, a walk and 17 RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 19 4-for-6 2 0 0 4 1 at Astros Aug. 18 4-for-5 1 1 1 7 2 at Royals Aug. 17 5-for-5 1 1 5 9 0 at Royals Aug. 16 4-for-6 1 0 2 5 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 102 hits with 26 doubles, 10 home runs, 70 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .263/.378/.407 so far this year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 21 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 8 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Angels Aug. 6 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Aug. 5 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.