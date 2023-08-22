Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (70-55) will match up against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (49-76) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, August 22. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Mariners (-160). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo - SEA (1-3, 4.75 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (5-5, 3.26 ERA)

White Sox vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 81 times and won 46, or 56.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Mariners have a 19-13 record (winning 59.4% of their games).

Seattle has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners went 4-3 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 84 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (33.3%) in those games.

The White Sox have a mark of 6-17 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

White Sox vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Luis Robert 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+290)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

