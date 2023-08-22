The Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox meet on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET. Julio Rodriguez and Elvis Andrus have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.

White Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 135 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .386 this season.

The White Sox's .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 516 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

Chicago has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.81) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.406 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Mike Clevinger (5-5) will make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Clevinger will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Mike Clevinger Javier Assad 8/18/2023 Rockies L 14-1 Away Michael Kopech Peter Lambert 8/19/2023 Rockies L 11-5 Away Jesse Scholtens Kyle Freeland 8/20/2023 Rockies W 10-5 Away Dylan Cease Chris Flexen 8/21/2023 Mariners L 14-2 Home Touki Toussaint Luis Castillo 8/22/2023 Mariners - Home Mike Clevinger Bryan Woo 8/23/2023 Mariners - Home Michael Kopech George Kirby 8/24/2023 Athletics - Home Jesse Scholtens Ken Waldichuk 8/25/2023 Athletics - Home Dylan Cease JP Sears 8/26/2023 Athletics - Home Touki Toussaint Paul Blackburn 8/27/2023 Athletics - Home Mike Clevinger Paul Blackburn

