How to Watch the White Sox vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 22
The Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox meet on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET. Julio Rodriguez and Elvis Andrus have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.
White Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 135 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .386 this season.
- The White Sox's .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored 516 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The White Sox rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.
- Chicago has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.81) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.406 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox's Mike Clevinger (5-5) will make his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Clevinger will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- In 16 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/16/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-3
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Javier Assad
|8/18/2023
|Rockies
|L 14-1
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Peter Lambert
|8/19/2023
|Rockies
|L 11-5
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Kyle Freeland
|8/20/2023
|Rockies
|W 10-5
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Chris Flexen
|8/21/2023
|Mariners
|L 14-2
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Luis Castillo
|8/22/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Bryan Woo
|8/23/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|George Kirby
|8/24/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/25/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|JP Sears
|8/26/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Paul Blackburn
|8/27/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Paul Blackburn
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.