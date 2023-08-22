Tuesday's game features the Seattle Mariners (70-55) and the Chicago White Sox (49-76) clashing at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 22.

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryan Woo (1-3, 4.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Mike Clevinger (5-5, 3.26 ERA).

White Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The White Sox's previous 10 games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 84 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (33.3%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win six times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (516 total), Chicago is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.81 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule