The Detroit Tigers (57-68) will look to Kerry Carpenter, riding a three-game homer streak, against the Chicago Cubs (65-59) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Comerica Park.

The probable pitchers are Drew Smyly (9-8) for the Cubs and Reese Olson (2-5) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (9-8, 5.15 ERA) vs Olson - DET (2-5, 4.83 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

The Tigers will send Olson (2-5) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.83 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 63 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.83, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .246 against him.

Olson has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Olson enters the game with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 14 outings this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

Smyly (9-8) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the Kansas City Royals without allowing a hit.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 5.15 and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .265 in 26 games this season.

He has five quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Smyly has 14 starts of five or more innings this season in 21 chances. He averages 4.6 innings per outing.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in three straight appearances.

