Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nico Hoerner, Spencer Torkelson and others in the Chicago Cubs-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 111 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 52 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .239/.319/.452 slash line on the season.

Torkelson hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .471 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 21 4-for-5 3 1 1 8 0 at Guardians Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Guardians Aug. 19 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Aug. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 80 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 22 walks and 48 RBI.

He has a slash line of .287/.346/.541 so far this year.

Carpenter enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs Aug. 21 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 at Guardians Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Guardians Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 at Guardians Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Drew Smyly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Smyly Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Drew Smyly (9-8) for his 22nd start of the season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 21 starts this season.

Smyly has made 14 starts of five or more innings in 21 chances this season, and averages 4.6 frames when he pitches.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to four.

Smyly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Aug. 18 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 1.0 1 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 13 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 at Mets Aug. 7 5.0 8 7 7 5 2 vs. Reds Aug. 2 4.2 6 5 5 7 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 136 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 36 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.

He's slashed .282/.342/.400 on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Royals Aug. 18 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 20 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 29 walks and 65 RBI (113 total hits). He has swiped 17 bases.

He has a slash line of .322/.370/.556 on the season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 21 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 20 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 19 2-for-3 2 2 4 8 0 vs. Royals Aug. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

