On Tuesday, August 22, Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (65-59) visit Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (57-68) at Comerica Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +105. The over/under for the game is set at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Drew Smyly - CHC (9-8, 5.15 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (2-5, 4.83 ERA)

Tigers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Tigers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 61 times and won 36, or 59%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 27-15 (winning 64.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with 42 wins in the 102 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 36-53 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Tigers vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Riley Greene 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Javier Báez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+155)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

