How to Watch the Tigers vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 22
Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will see Reese Olson starting for the Detroit Tigers in the second game of a three-game series, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Cubs vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Tigers Player Props
|Cubs vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Tigers Prediction
|Cubs vs Tigers Odds
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 127 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.
- Detroit is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .379 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 496 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- The Tigers rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Detroit has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Detroit has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.44) in the majors this season.
- The Tigers rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.269 WHIP this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers' Olson (2-5) will make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in 2 2/3 innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.
- He has two quality starts in 11 chances this season.
- Olson has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 4.5 frames when he pitches.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/18/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Gavin Williams
|8/18/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-1
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Xzavion Curry
|8/19/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Tanner Bibee
|8/20/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-1
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Logan Allen
|8/21/2023
|Cubs
|L 7-6
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Javier Assad
|8/22/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Drew Smyly
|8/23/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Jameson Taillon
|8/25/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Framber Valdez
|8/26/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Hunter Brown
|8/27/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Cristian Javier
|8/28/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Luis Severino
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.