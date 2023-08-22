Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will see Reese Olson starting for the Detroit Tigers in the second game of a three-game series, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 127 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Detroit is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .379 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 496 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Tigers rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Detroit has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Detroit has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.44) in the majors this season.

The Tigers rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.269 WHIP this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Olson (2-5) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in 2 2/3 innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

He has two quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Olson has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 4.5 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Tarik Skubal Gavin Williams 8/18/2023 Guardians L 4-1 Away Joey Wentz Xzavion Curry 8/19/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Away Matt Manning Tanner Bibee 8/20/2023 Guardians W 4-1 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Logan Allen 8/21/2023 Cubs L 7-6 Home Alex Faedo Javier Assad 8/22/2023 Cubs - Home Reese Olson Drew Smyly 8/23/2023 Cubs - Home Tarik Skubal Jameson Taillon 8/25/2023 Astros - Home Matt Manning Framber Valdez 8/26/2023 Astros - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Hunter Brown 8/27/2023 Astros - Home Alex Faedo Cristian Javier 8/28/2023 Yankees - Home Reese Olson Luis Severino

