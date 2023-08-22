Tigers vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 22
Tuesday's contest at Comerica Park has the Chicago Cubs (65-59) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (57-68) at 6:40 PM ET (on August 22). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Cubs, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Cubs will give the ball to Drew Smyly (9-8, 5.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Reese Olson (2-5, 4.83 ERA).
Tigers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-5.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Detroit and its foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The last 10 Tigers contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 102 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (41.2%) in those games.
- This season, Detroit has been victorious 36 times in 89 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (496 total).
- Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.44 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 18
|@ Guardians
|W 4-2
|Tarik Skubal vs Gavin Williams
|August 18
|@ Guardians
|L 4-1
|Joey Wentz vs Xzavion Curry
|August 19
|@ Guardians
|W 4-3
|Matt Manning vs Tanner Bibee
|August 20
|@ Guardians
|W 4-1
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Logan Allen
|August 21
|Cubs
|L 7-6
|Alex Faedo vs Javier Assad
|August 22
|Cubs
|-
|Reese Olson vs Drew Smyly
|August 23
|Cubs
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Jameson Taillon
|August 25
|Astros
|-
|Matt Manning vs Framber Valdez
|August 26
|Astros
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Hunter Brown
|August 27
|Astros
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Cristian Javier
|August 28
|Yankees
|-
|Reese Olson vs Luis Severino
