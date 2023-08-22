Tuesday's contest at Comerica Park has the Chicago Cubs (65-59) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (57-68) at 6:40 PM ET (on August 22). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Cubs, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Cubs will give the ball to Drew Smyly (9-8, 5.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Reese Olson (2-5, 4.83 ERA).

Tigers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Detroit and its foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Tigers contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 102 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (41.2%) in those games.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 36 times in 89 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (496 total).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.44 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Tigers Schedule