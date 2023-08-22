Spencer Torkelson vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Spencer Torkelson (hitting .417 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (4-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cubs.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.452) and total hits (111) this season.
- In 73 of 123 games this season (59.3%) Torkelson has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (24.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Torkelson has had an RBI in 48 games this season (39.0%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (11.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 53 games this year (43.1%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|64
|.226
|AVG
|.250
|.320
|OBP
|.319
|.392
|SLG
|.504
|21
|XBH
|31
|7
|HR
|16
|25
|RBI
|44
|62/28
|K/BB
|64/24
|1
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs will send Smyly (9-8) to make his 22nd start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-8 with a 5.15 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without surrendering a hit.
- The 34-year-old has a 5.15 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .265 to his opponents.
