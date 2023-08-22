On Tuesday, Spencer Torkelson (hitting .417 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (4-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.452) and total hits (111) this season.

In 73 of 123 games this season (59.3%) Torkelson has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (24.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Torkelson has had an RBI in 48 games this season (39.0%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (11.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 53 games this year (43.1%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 64 .226 AVG .250 .320 OBP .319 .392 SLG .504 21 XBH 31 7 HR 16 25 RBI 44 62/28 K/BB 64/24 1 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings