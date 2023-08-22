Ahead of a game against the Seattle Storm (10-22), the Chicago Sky (12-20) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The play-in game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, August 22 at Wintrust Arena.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Sky are coming off of a 79-73 loss to the Sun in their last game on Sunday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7.0 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Seattle Storm Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabby Williams Out Foot 8.4 3.6 3.8

Sky vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: The U, FOX13+, and Prime Video

The U, FOX13+, and Prime Video Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sky Player Leaders

Courtney Williams posts a team-high 6.1 assists per game. She is also posting 10.0 points and 5.9 rebounds, shooting 42.3% from the field and 42.5% from downtown (fourth in league) with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Alanna Smith paces her squad in rebounds per contest (6.9), and also averages 9.7 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, she puts up 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (fifth in the WNBA).

Kahleah Copper leads her team in both points (18.6) and assists (1.7) per contest, and also averages 4.0 rebounds. At the other end, she puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Elizabeth Williams puts up 9.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 51.8% from the floor (sixth in WNBA).

Marina Mabrey averages 14.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. At the other end, she puts up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Sky vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sky -4.5 158.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sky or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.