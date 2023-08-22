Seiya Suzuki vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .778 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 16 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .259.
- Suzuki enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .353 with two homers.
- Suzuki has had a hit in 65 of 100 games this season (65.0%), including multiple hits 24 times (24.0%).
- In 12 games this season, he has hit a home run (12.0%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 33 games this season (33.0%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (9.0%).
- He has scored in 43 games this season (43.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|53
|.236
|AVG
|.281
|.313
|OBP
|.347
|.360
|SLG
|.480
|12
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|22
|46/19
|K/BB
|56/22
|2
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Olson (2-5) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.83 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.83, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
