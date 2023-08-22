After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Drew Smyly) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene has 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks while batting .299.

In 75.3% of his games this season (67 of 89), Greene has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (30.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 12.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 26 games this year (29.2%), Greene has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 42 of 89 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 48 .335 AVG .267 .388 OBP .335 .512 SLG .433 17 XBH 16 5 HR 6 14 RBI 19 51/14 K/BB 54/18 3 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings