The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cubs.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.327) this season, fueled by 97 hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.

In 62 of 100 games this season (62.0%) Vierling has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has gone deep in 6.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.0% of his games this year, Vierling has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (6.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 53 .239 AVG .294 .311 OBP .341 .325 SLG .426 9 XBH 14 2 HR 5 14 RBI 16 28/16 K/BB 47/12 3 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings