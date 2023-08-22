After batting .250 with a double, a triple, three home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Bryan Woo) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 121 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .559.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 91st and he is sixth in slugging.

Robert has had a hit in 81 of 118 games this season (68.6%), including multiple hits 31 times (26.3%).

He has gone deep in 31 games this year (26.3%), leaving the park in 6.7% of his plate appearances.

Robert has had an RBI in 45 games this year (38.1%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.6%.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 62 .266 AVG .270 .323 OBP .324 .593 SLG .532 33 XBH 31 16 HR 17 32 RBI 35 54/12 K/BB 85/14 4 SB 12

Mariners Pitching Rankings