Lenyn Sosa vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After hitting .143 with a double, a home run and five RBI in his past 10 games, Lenyn Sosa and the Chicago White Sox take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Bryan Woo) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lenyn Sosa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Mariners Player Props
|White Sox vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Mariners
|White Sox vs Mariners Odds
|White Sox vs Mariners Prediction
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa has three doubles, two home runs and a walk while batting .148.
- In 10 of 25 games this year (40.0%), Sosa has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 25 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season (20.0%), Sosa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 25 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other White Sox Players vs the Mariners
- Click Here for Elvis Andrus
- Click Here for Yoán Moncada
- Click Here for Andrew Vaughn
- Click Here for Eloy Jiménez
- Click Here for Luis Robert
- Click Here for Yasmani Grandal
- Click Here for Andrew Benintendi
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|.143
|AVG
|.154
|.143
|OBP
|.175
|.190
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|7
|11/0
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.71 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 134 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners are sending Woo (1-3) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday, Aug. 4 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.75, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.