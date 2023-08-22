The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (.351 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: BSDET

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .287 with 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 22 walks.

In 62.2% of his games this season (51 of 82), Carpenter has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (28.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 20.7% of his games in 2023 (17 of 82), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.4% of his games this year, Carpenter has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 39.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 43 .366 AVG .214 .410 OBP .290 .552 SLG .531 14 XBH 18 5 HR 14 17 RBI 31 28/9 K/BB 40/13 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings