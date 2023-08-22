Jeimer Candelario vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on August 22 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .269 with 35 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 48th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- Candelario has gotten a hit in 74 of 116 games this season (63.8%), with multiple hits on 29 occasions (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 17 games this year (14.7%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has had an RBI in 36 games this season (31.0%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 51 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|48
|.272
|AVG
|.272
|.363
|OBP
|.351
|.487
|SLG
|.511
|32
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|29
|51/25
|K/BB
|45/18
|3
|SB
|5
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.83 ERA in 63 1/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.83 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.
