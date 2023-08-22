Ian Happ vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 122 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a triple and an RBI against the Tigers.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 80 walks while batting .240.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 113th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 104th in slugging.
- Happ is batting .250 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Happ has reached base via a hit in 75 games this year (of 121 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.9% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Happ has picked up an RBI in 28.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- In 38.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (9.9%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|58
|.236
|AVG
|.245
|.348
|OBP
|.372
|.400
|SLG
|.406
|20
|XBH
|20
|8
|HR
|6
|36
|RBI
|21
|67/39
|K/BB
|54/41
|5
|SB
|5
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.44).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 145 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Olson makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.83 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty went 2 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.83, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
