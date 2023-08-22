Player prop bet options for Nico Hoerner, Spencer Torkelson and others are available when the Chicago Cubs visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Drew Smyly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Smyly Stats

The Cubs will send Drew Smyly (9-8) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

He has five quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Smyly has 14 starts of five or more innings this season in 21 chances. He averages 4.6 innings per outing.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in three straight appearances.

Smyly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Aug. 18 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 1.0 1 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 13 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 at Mets Aug. 7 5.0 8 7 7 5 2 vs. Reds Aug. 2 4.2 6 5 5 7 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 136 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 36 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.342/.400 on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Royals Aug. 18 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 20 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 29 walks and 65 RBI (113 total hits). He has stolen 17 bases.

He has a slash line of .322/.370/.556 on the season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 21 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 20 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 19 2-for-3 2 2 4 8 0 vs. Royals Aug. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has put up 111 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .239/.319/.452 so far this season.

Torkelson will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .471 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 21 4-for-5 3 1 1 8 0 at Guardians Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Guardians Aug. 19 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Aug. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has recorded 80 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 48 runs.

He's slashed .287/.346/.541 on the year.

Carpenter has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs Aug. 21 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 at Guardians Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Guardians Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 at Guardians Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 1

