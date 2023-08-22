The Chicago Cubs (65-59) will lean on Nico Hoerner when they visit Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (57-68) at Comerica Park on Tuesday, August 22. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Cubs (-125). A 9-run over/under has been set in this game.

Cubs vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Drew Smyly - CHC (9-8, 5.15 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (2-5, 4.83 ERA)

Cubs vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 61 games this season and won 36 (59%) of those contests.

The Cubs have a record of 27-15 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (64.3% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been victorious in 42, or 41.2%, of the 102 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 36 times in 89 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Tigers had a record of 4-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+180) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Ian Happ 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +175 - 2nd

