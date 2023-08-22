Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will look to do damage against Reese Olson when he starts for the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Cubs vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 13th in MLB action with 152 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Chicago's .419 slugging percentage ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cubs are 10th in MLB with a .254 batting average.

Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging five runs per game (624 total).

The Cubs are fourth in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 20 average in MLB.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.

Chicago has a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.284).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Drew Smyly will aim to earn his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Cubs, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-8 with a 5.15 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when the lefty threw one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without allowing a hit.

Smyly is trying to record his sixth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Smyly is trying to secure his 15th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

He is looking to make his fourth straight appearance with no earned runs allowed.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Javier Assad Mike Clevinger 8/18/2023 Royals L 4-3 Home Jameson Taillon Cole Ragans 8/19/2023 Royals W 6-4 Home Justin Steele Brady Singer 8/20/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Jordan Lyles 8/21/2023 Tigers W 7-6 Away Javier Assad Alex Faedo 8/22/2023 Tigers - Away Drew Smyly Reese Olson 8/23/2023 Tigers - Away Jameson Taillon Tarik Skubal 8/24/2023 Pirates - Away Justin Steele Mitch Keller 8/25/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Hendricks Osvaldo Bido 8/26/2023 Pirates - Away Javier Assad Bailey Falter 8/27/2023 Pirates - Away Drew Smyly Johan Oviedo

