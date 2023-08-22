Tuesday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (65-59) and the Detroit Tigers (57-68) matching up at Comerica Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on August 22.

The Cubs will call on Drew Smyly (9-8) versus the Tigers and Reese Olson (2-5).

Cubs vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET
Cubs vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Tigers

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

  • The Cubs have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
  • The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 36, or 59%, of those games.
  • Chicago has a record of 27-15 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
  • Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 624 total runs this season.
  • The Cubs' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 16 White Sox W 4-3 Javier Assad vs Mike Clevinger
August 18 Royals L 4-3 Jameson Taillon vs Cole Ragans
August 19 Royals W 6-4 Justin Steele vs Brady Singer
August 20 Royals W 4-3 Kyle Hendricks vs Jordan Lyles
August 21 @ Tigers W 7-6 Javier Assad vs Alex Faedo
August 22 @ Tigers - Drew Smyly vs Reese Olson
August 23 @ Tigers - Jameson Taillon vs Tarik Skubal
August 24 @ Pirates - Justin Steele vs Mitch Keller
August 25 @ Pirates - Kyle Hendricks vs Osvaldo Bido
August 26 @ Pirates - Javier Assad vs Bailey Falter
August 27 @ Pirates - Drew Smyly vs Johan Oviedo

