Tuesday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (65-59) and the Detroit Tigers (57-68) matching up at Comerica Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on August 22.

The Cubs will call on Drew Smyly (9-8) versus the Tigers and Reese Olson (2-5).

Cubs vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Cubs vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 36, or 59%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 27-15 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 624 total runs this season.

The Cubs' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

