Colts Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of August 22 the Indianapolis Colts' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +15000, make them the third-longest shot in the NFL.
Colts Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +550
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Indianapolis Betting Insights
- Indianapolis compiled a 6-11-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, seven Colts games went over the point total.
- Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last season.
- The Colts won just two games at home last year and two on the road.
- Indianapolis won just one game as favorites (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.
- In the AFC South, the Colts won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 4-7-1.
Colts Impact Players
- Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- Kenyan Drake ran for 482 yards (40.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 12 games with the Ravens last season.
- In addition, Drake had 17 receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown.
- In the Bills' passing game a season ago, Isaiah McKenzie scored four TDs, hauling in 42 balls for 423 yards (28.2 per game).
- Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.
- On defense last year, Zaire Franklin helped lead the way with 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.
Colts Player Futures
2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|2
|September 17
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|3
|September 24
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|4
|October 1
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|7
|October 22
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|8
|October 29
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|13
|December 3
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 10
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|15
|December 17
|Steelers
|-
|+6000
|16
|December 24
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Texans
|-
|+20000
