Cody Bellinger vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cody Bellinger -- .243 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on August 22 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Tigers.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has 113 hits and an OBP of .370, both of which rank first among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Bellinger has gotten a hit in 69 of 93 games this season (74.2%), including 33 multi-hit games (35.5%).
- He has gone deep in 19.4% of his games in 2023 (18 of 93), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Bellinger has had an RBI in 42 games this season (45.2%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 53 games this year (57.0%), including 17 multi-run games (18.3%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|43
|.326
|AVG
|.317
|.373
|OBP
|.366
|.583
|SLG
|.524
|26
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|27
|31/15
|K/BB
|29/14
|11
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.44 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (2-5 with a 4.83 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.83, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
