Christopher Morel vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel (.289 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .247 with 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks.
- Morel has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 80 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.3% of those games.
- In 19 games this season, he has hit a home run (23.8%, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Morel has picked up an RBI in 45.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|38
|.245
|AVG
|.248
|.293
|OBP
|.338
|.477
|SLG
|.511
|16
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|23
|58/11
|K/BB
|50/17
|3
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.44).
- The Tigers rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.83 ERA in 63 1/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.83 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .246 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.