The Seattle Storm (10-22) head into a road matchup with Marina Mabrey and the Chicago Sky (12-20) at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Chicago enters this contest following a 79-73 loss to Connecticut. The Sky's leading scorer was Kahleah Copper, who ended the game with 15 points. With a final score of 88-74, Seattle defeated Minnesota the last time out. Jewell Loyd led the team (31 PTS, 40 FG%, 5-10 from 3PT).

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Sky vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sky (-145 to win)

Sky (-145 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+120 to win)

Storm (+120 to win) What's the spread?: Sky (-2.5)

Sky (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 159.5

159.5 When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: The U, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sky Season Stats

On offense, the Sky are averaging 79.8 points per game (eighth-ranked in league). They are allowing 83.4 points per contest on defense (seventh-ranked).

Chicago is grabbing 33 boards per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing 34.4 rebounds per contest (seventh-ranked).

The Sky are delivering 19.9 assists per game, which ranks them fifth in the WNBA in 2023.

Chicago ranks seventh in the WNBA with 13.7 turnovers per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 13.2 forced turnovers per game.

The Sky are draining 7.8 threes per game this season (fourth-ranked in WNBA), and they have a 35.8% three-point percentage (third-best).

Chicago ranks best in the WNBA by giving up 6.3 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, it ranks fourth in the league at 33.4%.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Sky Home/Away Splits

So far in 2023, the Sky's offense has been better at home, where they average 81.5 points per game, compared to on the road, where they put up 78.2 per game. On defense, they have been worse in home games, where they allow 84.3 points per game, versus playing on the road, where they allow opponents to average 82.5 per game.

When playing at home, Chicago averages 30.9 rebounds per game and allows its opponents to grab 34.6, while on the road it averages 35.1 per game and allows 34.2.

The Sky average 2.1 more assists at home versus on the road in 2023 (21 at home, 18.9 on the road). In the 2023 WNBA campaign, Chicago is committing fewer turnovers in home games (12.3 per game) than away (15.1), and is alse forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.4 per game) compared to on the road (13.9).

In 2023 the Sky are averaging 8.1 made three-pointers at home and 7.4 away, making 38.1% from distance at home compared to 33.7% away.

This year, Chicago is averaging 6.9 three-pointers allowed per game at home and 5.8 on the road (while conceding 35.2% shooting from deep in home games compared to 31.5% on the road).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sky have won 45.5% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (5-6).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, the Sky have a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Chicago's record against the spread is 14-17-0.

Chicago's ATS record as 2.5-point favorites or more is 4-4.

The Sky have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.