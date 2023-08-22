The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (.296 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Guardians.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Drew Smyly TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez has 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .243.

Ibanez has recorded a hit in 45 of 81 games this season (55.6%), including 14 multi-hit games (17.3%).

In seven games this season, he has homered (8.6%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 22.2% of his games this season, Ibanez has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (3.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 of 81 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 39 .254 AVG .232 .275 OBP .273 .418 SLG .384 13 XBH 13 4 HR 3 9 RBI 13 29/4 K/BB 24/6 0 SB 0

