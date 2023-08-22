Andrew Vaughn vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew Vaughn, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the hill, August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .253 with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks.
- Vaughn has had a hit in 79 of 114 games this season (69.3%), including multiple hits 25 times (21.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 42 games this season (36.8%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (13.2%).
- He has scored in 46 games this season (40.4%), including four multi-run games (3.5%).
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|59
|.265
|AVG
|.243
|.333
|OBP
|.302
|.475
|SLG
|.389
|21
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|5
|32
|RBI
|31
|38/15
|K/BB
|60/16
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 134 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday, Aug. 4 against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old has put together a 4.75 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
