Andrew Vaughn, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the hill, August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .253 with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

Vaughn has had a hit in 79 of 114 games this season (69.3%), including multiple hits 25 times (21.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 14% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 42 games this season (36.8%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (13.2%).

He has scored in 46 games this season (40.4%), including four multi-run games (3.5%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 59 .265 AVG .243 .333 OBP .302 .475 SLG .389 21 XBH 21 11 HR 5 32 RBI 31 38/15 K/BB 60/16 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings