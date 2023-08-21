Zach McKinstry vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Zach McKinstry -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the hill, on August 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 walks while hitting .235.
- In 59.6% of his games this year (68 of 114), McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (13.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in seven games this season (6.1%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 17.5% of his games this season, McKinstry has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36.0% of his games this year (41 of 114), with two or more runs three times (2.6%).
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|59
|.251
|AVG
|.221
|.321
|OBP
|.284
|.386
|SLG
|.321
|15
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|10
|38/17
|K/BB
|47/16
|6
|SB
|7
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad (2-2) takes the mound for the Cubs in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.10 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.10, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
